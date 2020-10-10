OndoDecides2020: No one shot in Owo ― Ojogo

Following a trending video of violence in Owo, where the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife voted, the Ondo state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo has said there was no violence in the polling unit or any other place in the town.

Ojogo who stated this in a statement issued and signed by him denied that some were shot at the governor’s polling unit.

He said the said video was not only untrue but designed to cause a distraction by the opposition party to discredit the ongoing voting exercise.

He enjoined the public to disregard the viral video saying there was no disruption of the voting process or people shot.

In a statement, Ojogo said the video was the handiwork of the opposition aimed at discrediting the ongoing election.

“The public is hereby enjoined to disregard a puerile attempt by the opposition to discredit the electoral process that some people were shot at the polling unit where Governor Akeredolu voted.

“This is another failed effort to hang on spurious allegations to wade off the tension of an imminent defeat,” the statement said.

