How Buhari harassed my key officials over Malabu scandal – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration harassed his key officials over the Malabu Oil deal scandal, specifically referencing the OPL-245 case.

This controversy revolves around the 2011 acquisition of Oil Prospecting Licence 245 by Shell and Eni for $1.3 billion, with allegations that $1.1 billion was routed as bribes to Nigerian officials and politicians.

Speaking through former Senate President Pius Anyim at the public presentation of a memoir titled “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3bn Nigerian Oil Block” authored by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bello Adoke, Jonathan stated that after his tenure ended in 2015, Buhari’s government launched a “manhunt” against his key officers, including former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bello Adoke.

Adoke was hunted globally over the OPL-245 matter but is now alive and healthy, and has written a memoir titled “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3bn Nigerian Oil Block” detailing his experience.

“The succeeding government launched what many saw as a manhunt against key officers of my administration.

“The author of this memoir, Mr. Bello Adoke, was the Attorney-General of the Federation at that time. He was hunted across the globe over the OPL-245 matter,” Jonathan said.

He alleges that Buhari pursued Adoke out of vengeance on behalf of the Abacha family, claiming Buhari believed he had treated them unfairly concerning the OPL-245 deal.

Jonathan emphasised the importance of justice, fairness, and integrity in public service, warning that societies that fail to uphold these values will neither have peace nor make progress.

“I must state, as always, that it is widely acknowledged among all civilisations that any society or organisation that does not promote justice and fairness will neither have peace nor make progress,” Jonathan said.

He further urged public officeholders to remain committed to truth, justice, and fairness.