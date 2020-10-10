EndSARS protest: Okowa calls for calm

As the country continues to record protests by citizens against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday called for calm in the state.

According to the governor, citizens had the right to protest against any case of perceived wrong in the society but cautioned that such right must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that the reported killing of a policeman and injuring of another officer of the Police Force during the #ENDSARS protests in Ughelli area of the state on Thursday was disheartening, and advised that citizens should eschew taking laws into their hands.

The governor sued for calm and urged the police authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the issues and fish out those who turned a peaceful protest into violence.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Commissioner of Police, the Delta State Police Command and the family of the deceased officer, in the unfortunate incident of Thursday at Ughelli,” he said.

While sympathising with the Police, the governor urged the Inspector-General of Police to embark on a reform of the tactical squads of the Police Force in the best interest of the country.

