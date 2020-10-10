OndoDecides2020: Pandemonium in Akure polling unit as gunmen disrupt voting

Pandemonium erupted in Akure on Saturday morning, as gun-wielding men suspected to be political thugs invaded a polling unit located at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen who shot sporadically into the air, disrupted the voting process while voters, observers, journalists and INEC officials scampered for safety and ran away from the centre.

It was, however, gathered that a young man identified as Gboyega was hit with a bullet and was rushed to a hospital on a motorcycle.

Some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who were very near to Ijomu Junction also ran for cover.

Speaking on the incident, an eye witness who identified himself as Tope, said the thugs who invaded the voting centre are supporters of one of the two main political parties.

He explained that “They came here in their vehicle with guns, and started shooting as soon as they came out. One of them went straight to the boy [Gboyega], and shot him at close range.

“The hoodlums are here with us, we know them and the people who sent them. One of them was among this who shot people down the street last week.

“The disturbing side of it is that the security men came, saw them with their guns, and yet allowed them to go. In fact, they escorted them to out.”

Empty shells of dispensed ammunition littered the tarred road where the incident occurred.

However, men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), later brought the situation under control.

