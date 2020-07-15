Ondo 2020: I’m not opposed to Akeredolu’s re-election ― Tinubu

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
APC,Tinubu, Akeredolu, Ondo, Aspirant, screen
Bola Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said he is not opposed to the re-election bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, just as he has no anointed candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Tinubu who stated this in a statement while reacting to a publication in a national newspaper said he is not interested in influencing the outcome of the primary election of the party slated for next Monday, July 20, 2020.

Tinubu in the statement wished all the aspirants in the race well in their aspiration, and expressed his desires for a free, fair and credible primary that “is run according to the dictates of internal democracy and are devoid of bias for or against any candidate.”

The statement stated that “In the matter of Ondo governorship race, Asiwaju Tinubu has stated his impartiality. As a leader of the party, he has no favoured or disfavoured candidate in the race. Neither is he trying to influence matters behind the scene in any regard.”

“His hope is that all credible and strong party members who seek the nomination will be able to face each other in a fair contest. Let them compete for the party’s banner openly and without imbalance or slant in the contest.”

 

