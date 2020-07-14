COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 463 new cases, total now 33,616

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,616.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 14th of July 2020, 463 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33616 cases have been confirmed, 13792 cases have been discharged and 754 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 463 new cases are reported from 17 states; Lagos-128, Kwara-92, Enugu-39, Delta-33, Edo-29, Plateau-28,, Kaduna-23, Oyo-15, Ogun-14, Osun-14, FCT-12, Ondo-9, Rivers-9, Abia-8, Bayelsa-5, Ekiti-3, Borno-2.” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 12,711 10,601 1,935 175 FCT 2,687 1,838 810 39 Oyo 1,882 855 1,008 19 Edo 1,807 708 1,039 60 Rivers 1,397 405 946 46 Delta 1,392 775 583 34 Kano 1,314 227 1,035 52 Ogun 1,105 338 745 22 Kaduna 1,039 367 660 12 Ondo 747 588 138 21 Katsina 669 205 441 23 Ebonyi 616 102 508 6 Borno 593 94 464 35 Plateau 571 295 260 16 Gombe 533 86 425 22 Bauchi 521 3 505 13 Enugu 515 177 322 16 Kwara 422 229 179 14 Abia 413 115 295 3 Imo 399 318 73 8 Jigawa 321 2 308 11 Bayelsa 318 147 153 18 Osun 276 184 84 8 Nasarawa 252 131 113 8 Sokoto 153 1 136 16 Akwa Ibom 145 59 83 3 Niger 145 30 108 7 Benue 126 85 35 6 Adamawa 110 20 83 7 Anambra 101 27 65 9 Kebbi 87 6 74 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ekiti 66 24 40 2 Yobe 62 3 51 8 Taraba 30 19 11 0 Cross River 10 6 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

