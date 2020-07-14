COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 463 new cases, total now 33,616

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,616.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.
“On the 14th of July 2020, 463 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 33616 cases have been confirmed, 13792 cases have been discharged and 754 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 463 new cases are reported from 17 states; Lagos-128, Kwara-92, Enugu-39, Delta-33, Edo-29, Plateau-28,, Kaduna-23, Oyo-15, Ogun-14, Osun-14, FCT-12, Ondo-9, Rivers-9, Abia-8, Bayelsa-5, Ekiti-3, Borno-2.” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|12,711
|10,601
|1,935
|175
|FCT
|2,687
|1,838
|810
|39
|Oyo
|1,882
|855
|1,008
|19
|Edo
|1,807
|708
|1,039
|60
|Rivers
|1,397
|405
|946
|46
|Delta
|1,392
|775
|583
|34
|Kano
|1,314
|227
|1,035
|52
|Ogun
|1,105
|338
|745
|22
|Kaduna
|1,039
|367
|660
|12
|Ondo
|747
|588
|138
|21
|Katsina
|669
|205
|441
|23
|Ebonyi
|616
|102
|508
|6
|Borno
|593
|94
|464
|35
|Plateau
|571
|295
|260
|16
|Gombe
|533
|86
|425
|22
|Bauchi
|521
|3
|505
|13
|Enugu
|515
|177
|322
|16
|Kwara
|422
|229
|179
|14
|Abia
|413
|115
|295
|3
|Imo
|399
|318
|73
|8
|Jigawa
|321
|2
|308
|11
|Bayelsa
|318
|147
|153
|18
|Osun
|276
|184
|84
|8
|Nasarawa
|252
|131
|113
|8
|Sokoto
|153
|1
|136
|16
|Akwa Ibom
|145
|59
|83
|3
|Niger
|145
|30
|108
|7
|Benue
|126
|85
|35
|6
|Adamawa
|110
|20
|83
|7
|Anambra
|101
|27
|65
|9
|Kebbi
|87
|6
|74
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Ekiti
|66
|24
|40
|2
|Yobe
|62
|3
|51
|8
|Taraba
|30
|19
|11
|0
|Cross River
|10
|6
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-128
Kwara-92
Enugu-39
Delta-33
Edo-29
Plateau-28
Kaduna-23
Oyo-15
Ogun-14
Osun-14
FCT-12
Ondo-9
Rivers-9
Abia-8
Bayelsa-5
Ekiti-3
Borno-2
33,616 confirmed
13,792 discharged
754 deaths pic.twitter.com/0F4zsoNjCt
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 14, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.