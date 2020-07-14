COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 463 new cases, total now 33,616

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 463 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,616.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 14th of July 2020, 463 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33616 cases have been confirmed, 13792 cases have been discharged and 754 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 463 new cases are reported from 17 states; Lagos-128, Kwara-92, Enugu-39, Delta-33, Edo-29, Plateau-28,, Kaduna-23, Oyo-15, Ogun-14, Osun-14, FCT-12, Ondo-9, Rivers-9, Abia-8, Bayelsa-5, Ekiti-3, Borno-2.” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos12,71110,6011,935175
FCT2,6871,83881039
Oyo1,8828551,00819
Edo1,8077081,03960
Rivers1,39740594646
Delta1,39277558334
Kano1,3142271,03552
Ogun1,10533874522
Kaduna1,03936766012
Ondo74758813821
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi6161025086
Borno5939446435
Plateau57129526016
Gombe5338642522
Bauchi521350513
Enugu51517732216
Kwara42222917914
Abia4131152953
Imo399318738
Jigawa321230811
Bayelsa31814715318
Osun276184848
Nasarawa2521311138
Sokoto153113616
Akwa Ibom14559833
Niger145301087
Benue12685356
Adamawa11020837
Anambra10127659
Kebbi876747
Zamfara760715
Ekiti6624402
Yobe623518
Taraba3019110
Cross River10631
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria earned $206bn from oil export between 2015 and 2019 ― OPEC

Top News

744,000 jobs: Buhari to write NASS to stay away from implementation

Coronavirus

COVID-19: It is criminal not to wear facemask ― Iwu

Latest News

Ibadan organises prayer for demised prominent indigenes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More