Magu: Panel grills four EFCC sectional heads

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission.

The officials had previously appeared before the panel last week but were said to have been unable to provide meaning responses to queries.

They were therefore instructed to return to the panel on Tuesday armed with relevant documents and answers to the questions raised.

However, it was learnt that Tuesday’s appearance of the anti-graft officials was still not very helpful as they were again not able to satisfy the panel.

TribuneOnline gathered that they have however promised to study the documents in their possession before reporting back to the panel.

Tuesday was the seventh day of the sitting of the panel at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja since Magu was brought dragged it.

It is investigating about 21 corruption allegations levelled against the erstwhile anti-corruption czar by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

