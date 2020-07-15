IGP replies Magu’s counsel over request for bail

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has reacted to the letter written by Counsel to the suspended Chairman of the EFCC, Tosin Ojaomo, that his client, Ibrahin Magu, be released on bail from detention.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer, PSO to the IGP, Idowu Owohunwa, a DCP, and addressed to Tosin Ojaomo, which sighted by Tribune Online, the IGP acknowledged the fact that it was the Presidential Panel that was investigating Magu and not the Police.

He, therefore, enjoined Ojaomo to address his letter to the Chairman of the Panel rather than the IGP.

However, it was gathered that the lawyer, in response to the IGP’s letter has since written another one to the panel to demand his client’s release.

According to the claims made by another lawyer also representing Magu, the embattled EFCC boss for over four days now has not been asked any question by the Panel, rather, it has been the turn of the other members of management invited by the Panel that have taken their turns.