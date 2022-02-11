On women in science

Women are generally seen as strong, independent, and intelligent but their strengths are limited to some fields outside sciences. Why? There has always been a stereotype on what a woman can achieve; therefore they are discouraged from picking careers in science related courses.

I have observed that out of every 15 girls, only two would go for science courses. The others would prefer going for other courses that the society over time has stereotyped as women courses. Outside the belief that science is hard, most of them have incorporated the thinking that they would not be “good enough”. Even those who eventually are in the science department tend to have limited choices of occupation because of the notion that ladies cannot work or specialise in some fields; mechanical engineering, architecture etc.

I find it catastrophic! To limit what an individual can do because of gender is outrageous Women are mentally strong and can-do wonders with their capacity. A woman that can handle a home can practically handle anything.

Women who eventually work in male dominated occupations face inferiority complex. Because of the lack of female mentor or role model to look up to, they are left alone. Their ideas are never heard, and their contributions are never projected for the world to see. Most times, it is hard for them to get promoted which lowers their self-esteem.

I encourage young ladies, if you love science related courses, do not back off, your dream is valid, the journey would not be easy but hold on to your dreams and work hard. Do not allow the society to discourage you, your dreams are achievable.

For the beautiful, smart women already in science, there may be discriminations but do not forfeit the priceless trophy. Keep your head high; you are our inspirations and mentors. Please be enthusiastic and dedicated to your visions or goals, you are all we are looking up to. You are the reason why we believe our dreams are valid, the discouragement is getting to us but you are the ray of hope keeping us aloof.

Happy International Women in Science day.

Ayomide Balogun.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…On women in science On women in science

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…On women in science On women in science