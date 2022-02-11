It’s easy to get it wrong

Not a day passes without someone, somewhere, screeching about the importance of women. They perch themselves up on a tower of righteousness, yelling to the heavens like they’re making any difference. They broadcast and repeat only the simplest of sayings, never actually thinking deep about the message. However, their core beliefs are correct. Women matter. But it’s the “why” behind this question that precious few can answer.

And if you’ve read this far, you’ve surely come up with more than a few yourself: female empowerment, rejecting the patriarchy, representation. These beliefs and values, though pure at heart, are extraordinarily easy. Now, without a shred of understanding of the struggle that female scientists go through, without a moment dedicated towards the oppressed, I, too, am a part the movement, because of a tweet. We give so much power to the simplest of words that people will perch themselves on a tower of righteousness for beliefs they hardly understand beyond the said tweets.

And I can’t really stop them. Neither can you and neither can anyone else. The best we can do is to talk about why.

For as nebulous and complicated as ‘science’ can be, when you break it down it can really be reduced to two things. On one hand, it is study; rigorous, unending, fascinating study, of things, of events of people.

On the other, it is observation; so thorough and endless as to drive a layman mad. The common thread, the connecting tissue between these ideas, it is perspective. And at first it seems strange, with so much emphasis placed on objective measurements, how could science depend so much on perspective? It’s simple-those measurements were never objective in the first place.

With every year, with every decade, the bedrock of our ‘objective’ science changes; it shifts into things that we had never thought possible. Most of the amenities of modern life were impossible to the scientists of the last century, but I bet that they would have thought that what they had was the limit. If you asked us, we would believe that we’re ahead. And the reason, the rationale behind this disparity -it’s all a game of perspective.

That is why women are important, perhaps even quintessential to the field of science. You could have the best, most brilliant scientists work on a project for decades on end, but what good would it do without a different perspective? No industry can exist for long without different voices, different experiences and diversity. And though, there will be an army of people willing to denounce these perspectives-and just as big an army willing to misunderstand them-it would be impossible to deny that Women Matter.

Mosorire Emmanuel Ayewale.

