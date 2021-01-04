On Sole Administrator for NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Interim Management Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and replaced it with a Sole Administrator.

I wish to appeal to the president to constitute the governing board of the NDDC instead of appointing a Sole Administrator because this will make the commission more vulnerable to corruption just like what happened during the immediate past Interim Management Committee, where over N80 billion Naira was unaccounted for.

In order to encourage proper management and ensure transparency, accountability and proven leadership for the NDDC, the President and the National Assembly should constitute a governing board that reflects the Act that established the commission in July, 2000.

If there is good leadership and management in place, NDDC would be devoid of stench of corruptions, profligacy, lack of transparency, lying and nepotism by politicians who have captured the agency as their cash cow.

There are enough provisions in the NDDC Act to safeguard against corruption and mismanagement but because those who find their ways into its board are politicians who are close to power, the willpower to dig into the rot in the commission is lacking.

Evang. Akin Enikuomehin,

akineni@yahoo.com

