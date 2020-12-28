COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more infections, deaths, recoveries last week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 5,571 new cases reported between December 20 and 26 is an increase from the 5,178 recorded the previous week.

Last week marked the 52nd week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 50,598 tests were conducted last week.

The country has tested 925,215 samples out of which 83,576 cases have been confirmed, a total of 70,495 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 11,834 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,247 deaths were recorded.

Recoveries, deaths increased

Further analysis also showed that the number of COVID-19 patients discharged and fatalities increased last week.

A total of 2,711 persons recovered and were discharged last week as opposed to the previous week’s record of 1,934.

Also, Nigeria recorded 29 deaths last week as against the 24 persons who died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 501 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 78,434.

On Monday, 356 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 78,790.

On Tuesday, 999 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 79,789.

On Wednesday, 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,041 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 712 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 829 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 83,576.

See the breakdown of the 83,576 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 28,488 cases, followed by FCT – 11,057, Kaduna – 4,883, Plateau – 4,459, Oyo – 3,885, Rivers – 3,368, Edo – 2,826, Ogun – 2,451, Kano – 2,169, Delta – 1,868, Ondo – 1,798, Katsina – 1,570, Enugu – 1,382, Kwara – 1,379, Gombe – 1,248, Ebonyi – 1,097, Osun – 1,004, Abia – 983, Bauchi – 964, Borno – 796, Imo – 748, Nasarawa – 690, Benue – 532, Bayelsa – 519, Akwa Ibom – 429, Niger – 409, Ekiti – 409, Jigawa – 392, Adamawa – 355, Anambra – 307, Sokoto – 297, Taraba – 211, Yobe – 187, Cross River – 169, Kebbi – 163, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

