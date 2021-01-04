FoodCo emerges NBL’s Retail Company of the Year

FOODCO Nigeria Limited, has won the award for Retail Company of the Year at the 2020 BusinessDay Nigeria Business Leadership Awards, held recently in Lagos.

The multi-channel retailer joined a list of 38 companies and eight CEOs recognised for their remarkable leadership and sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director, BusinessDay Media Ltd., organisers of the Awards, Ogho Okiti, explained that the criteria for vetting was based on a balanced scorecard that assigns weighted averages to leadership, innovation, market share, process improvement, financial performance, among others.

“FoodCo’s track record of leadership in the consumer goods industry in an undoubtedly tough economic year, impressive year-on-year performance, values of integrity and the highest professional standards at a time when stakeholders and regulators are holding boards accountable to stringent governance expectations, informed the decision to bestow the company with the award,” he added.

Receiving the award, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo, Ade Sun-Basorun, expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition and dedicated the award to the entire FoodCo team as well as the company’s customers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…