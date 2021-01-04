Nigeria is lucky to have Bishop Kukah

President Muhammadu Buhari should count himself lucky for having people like Bishop Mathew Kukah and Second Republic Senator Junaid Mohammed (both Northerners) telling him the truth.

Those calling for the prosecution of the mouthpiece of God are President Muhammadu Buhari’s grave diggers. Bishop Kukah is a person who seldomly speaks and when he speaks, he should be taken seriously because he is not begging for his daily bread. All the sycophants around the President do not wish him well but after only their daily bread.

Bishop Kukah only wanted the President to realise the gravity of his maladministration with nepotism at its highest peak.

Williams Adeyemi.

Lagos.

