On development in Zamfara

Zamfara citizens had for long been marooned between the devil and the deep blue sea as the state was on the brink of socio-economic collapse caused by various factors including laxity on the part of past administrations on one hand and rampaging bandits unleashing terror on the state on the other.

Zamfara was hitherto synonymous with gross disconnection between the governed and the government, banditry, endemic poverty, hunger, disease, palpable social discontent and all-round retrogression. Indeed, it boasted of the highest maternal and infant mortality rate in Sub-Saharan Africa; an incontestable position that is down the ladder of human development index and other accompaniments of failed leadership.

However, things started changing after May 29, 2019 when Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle heeded the call to service and turned things around with proactive decisions and people friendly policies. And within a year, there was renewed hope among the people as the gloomy trend gradually gave way to a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity for all.

Today, Zamfara is earning accolades as a global model for good governance and critics are beginning to believe in the ability of the Governor Matawalle led administration to restore hope to a fragmented populace and also set Zamfara on the pedestal of socioeconomic recovery and growth.

It is noteworthy to state that the achievements of the Governor Matawalle administration in the last year is not just on paper but physically obvious and accessible; considering that sustainable development cannot be achieved amidst insecurity, Governor Matawalle moved to address the lingering insecurity challenge, which had cast Zamfara negatively in the global spotlight. He met with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as well as Service Chiefs, Minister of Defence, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Civilian Joint Tax Force (CJTF) and other notable stakeholders.

His subsequent negotiations facilitated the release of over 800 captives, including several expatriates, by bandits.

So far, we can boldly say that Zamfara is lighting the pathway in the journey of people-driven leadership, geared towards engendering a greater Nigeria.

Muhammad Bashir Maru, Zamfara State

