How to be a successful young woman

EVERY young woman wants to be a success in her personal and professional lives. But the path to success can be tricky and navigating it requires that you be proactive in several aspects of your life. But with some dedication and by following some key tips, you will pave the way to personal and professional success.

Have confidence and believe that you will be successful. Two characteristics of a successful person are that they not only have confidence in themselves, they also believe in their ability to succeed. By cultivating and projecting confidence in yourself and to others, you set yourself on the path for success.

Confidence comes from many sources, including knowing that you have a good education and training, good relationships, or even that you look good. If you are lacking confidence in certain areas, take proactive steps to boost it.

For example, if you don’t feel confident because your friends are more successful professionally, then work towards garnering more professional success through education or even a promotion. If your appearance leaves you feeling not confident, improve it. Something as simple as revived hair color can do wonders.

It’s important to know that even if you are confident and successful, failure is a part of the equation.

Disappointment and failure are components of success. Even someone like author J.K. Rowling experienced failures before she hit it big.

Don’t expect perfection from yourself- or anyone else. As you strive to meet your goals, be confident and believe in your success. It’s important to not expect perfection from yourself or those around you. In fact, trying to be perfect often hampers your ability to perform well and can alienate those around you.

Perfectionism doesn’t mean that you’re not trying to be your best, it means you’re reaching towards an unattainable goal. For example, if you are trying to have the “perfect” body, any minor setback may hinder you from enjoying yourself. It’s best to love yourself the way you are and work from there.

Expecting perfection from others can seriously and negatively affect your relationships, even causing them to break.

Have meaningful personal relationships.

Surrounding yourself with genuine friends and colleagues who will support you through good times and bad is essential to your success. It’s important to maintain these relationships over time to ensure your success and boost your confidence.

Beyond having meaningful relationships with friends, colleagues, and families, it’s also important to have a supportive partner. A partner can instill confidence in you and will support your goals for achieving personal and professional success.

Part of fostering meaningful relationships is that you reciprocate the support and love you receive.

Expressing gratitude is a key feature of having meaningful relationships. It’s important to show anyone who helps you along the way how much you appreciate them.

Take care of yourself physically and mentally.

You can’t be successful if you don’t take care of your physical and mental health. Exercise is an excellent way to relieve stress, and increase endorphins and energy.

Taking a short walk twice a day will refresh your body and mind. For example, a 3 mile run will give you time to work out personal or professional problems if you need to while providing your body with needed exercise to maintain your health.

In a world where you are easily contacted by cell phones, e-mail, and social media, having unplugged alone time is vital to maintaining your health by minimizing how much input you need to process on a daily basis. For example, you can turn off all electronics at 10 p.m so that you have an hour or two all to yourself or with your family. Another option is exercising, such as going for a walk or run, to have some time alone.

Watch your finances. It is difficult to have personal success if your finances are not in order. By controlling your financial profile, you can not only boost your confidence, but also afford yourself opportunities such as education that may come up.

It’s important to budget. Knowing where your money is coming from and how you’re spending it will help you control your finances more effectively. Part of this equation is using credit wisely and not making impulse buys that you can’t really afford. For example, you wouldn’t want to rent an apartment that cost $1500 per month when you’re only making $2000 per month.

Make sure you’re saving money routinely. If something catastrophic happens, you will need a reserve to get you through the hard times. But you may also want to save it for something special, like a big vacation, which is important to helping you recharge and, if you go with others, connecting with them.

