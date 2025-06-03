Olu of Epe-elect emerges, pledges peace, unity, development

The Olu of Epe-elect has emerged in the ancient town of Epe, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The new monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Musiliu Kadiri Odegboro, was announced and presented to the public on Monday by the Mogaji N’geeri of Epe Kingdom, Chief Akanni Adio Oduola, during a prayer session held at the Epe Central Mosque, Oke-balogun, Epe.

The prayer session was held in honour of the late Olu of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale Eshinlokun I, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

The late Oba Adewale, who ascended the throne in 2009, was a commissioner in the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, where he retired after the mandatory 35 years in service.

Meanwhile, the Oba-elect has pledged his commitment to unity, peace, progress and the continued development of the ancient town as well as the well-being of all indigenes.

He said, “I am happy and glad to be the Epe community for appointing me as the new Olu of Epe kingdom. It’s a great honour bestowed on me today. I am highly honoured for this appointment and I pray almighty Allah give me good health, long life and wisdom in the task ahead.

“I will continue to promote peace and unity in the community. This was what the late Olu-Epe stood for. He upheld the principles of justice, unity and peace among all. So, I will continue to strive on the path of peace, progress and unity of our beloved town, Epe.”

Speaking after the public presentation of the Oba-elect, the Mogaji N’geeri, Chief Oduola, extended heartfelt congratulations to the new Olu Epe-elect on behalf of the kingmakers and the town, wishing the new Olu-Epe good health, long life, and a prosperous reign.

Chief Oduola, who by his title is next in importance to the Olu of Epe, urged all the indigenes of Epe town to support and join hands with the new monarch to take Epe town to a greater height.

He added, “We are privileged to have our new monarch. He is learned just like the late Olu-Epe, Oba Adewale, who was also a graduate. We enjoyed his reign because he brought in some many innovations which touched positively on the lives of the people. He took us to a new height and I hope and pray that the new Oba will surpass whatever the late Oba Adewale achieved during his reign.”

Speaking further on the emergence of the Oba-elect, he stated that the process that produced the Oba-elect was flawless without any contestation.

He said, “Our system is very unique. It’s very close to what we have in Ibadan. In our declaration, whoever holds the title of Balogun of Epe at the time Olu Epe dies, automatically becomes the Olu of Epe. There is no contest about that, and nobody has ever contested the stool of Olu-Epe till date. I urge our people to cooperate and support the new Olu Epe. The law has made it clear.”

