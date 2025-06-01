Sanwo-Olu mourns Olu-Epe of Epe, Oba Adewale

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep condolences to the family and people of Epe Kingdom on the passing of the 19th Olu of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late monarch’s death as a significant loss to the people of Epe and the traditional institution in Lagos State.

The governor lauded Oba Adewale’s lifelong service, noting that his contributions to the Lagos State Civil Service, and the growth and development of Epe Kingdom, would remain his enduring legacy.

“Oba Balogun made a positive impact throughout his life, serving Lagos State passionately as a committed civil servant. He rose to the position of Director of Administration in the Ministry of Education and also served as Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Lands before ascending the throne as the Olu of Epe,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He urged the family, friends, and the people of Epe Kingdom to work towards immortalizing the late monarch’s legacy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of the ancient city of Epe, the traditional council, and the deceased’s family and associates on the loss of the 19th Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale.

“His contributions to the Lagos State Civil Service and the traditional institution in Lagos State were significant and impactful,” the governor added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded by praying for God’s mercy on the late monarch’s soul and strength for the royal family and the people of Epe to bear the loss.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Epe Kingdom the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

TRIBUNEONLINE