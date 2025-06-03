10 courses you can study to get a job easily in the UK

Studying the right course can significantly increase your chances of getting a job after graduation, especially if you’re looking to work in the UK. In a country with strong industries like healthcare, tech, and business, some courses naturally offer better job opportunities.

In this article, there are the top 10 courses to get a job easily in the UK, based on recent reports from UK Shortage Occupation List, and Prospects UK.

1. Nursing and Healthcare

Nursing remains one of the top courses to get a job easily in the UK. The National Health Service (NHS) faces an ongoing shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals. Studying adult nursing, mental health nursing, or allied health courses like radiography and physiotherapy can lead directly to employment. According to the UK’s Shortage Occupation List, nursing is among the most in-demand professions.

2. Computer Science and IT

The tech industry in the UK is booming. Studying computer science, software development, or cybersecurity gives you the skills to enter a growing field. Many graduates get roles in fintech, healthtech, or artificial intelligence. The UK government projects continued growth in tech jobs through 2025.

3. Engineering

Courses like mechanical, civil, electrical, and aerospace engineering are highly valued. The UK’s infrastructure and manufacturing sectors often struggle to find qualified engineers, making this a solid career choice with high employment rates post-graduation.

4. Education and Teaching

The UK consistently needs teachers, especially in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math). Teaching degrees or PGCEs (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) are excellent options. Many education graduates find jobs quickly after completing their training.

5. Business and Management

A business-related degree in areas like finance, marketing, human resources, or project management prepares you for roles across multiple industries. The UK’s commercial hubs, like London and Manchester, are always hiring business graduates.

6. Law

A law degree offers access to careers in legal firms, public policy, or even corporate governance. While it can take extra steps to qualify as a solicitor or barrister, law graduates are respected for their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

7. Accounting and Finance

This course is one of the most direct paths to employment. The UK has a strong financial services sector, and many firms offer graduate training to students with accounting, finance, or economics degrees. ACCA and CIMA certifications further boost employability.

8. Pharmaceutical Science

Pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists are listed among the UK’s critical health workers. A degree in pharmacy or pharmaceutical science can lead to a stable and rewarding career, especially with the growing demand for prescriptions and health management.

9. Statistics and Data Science

In the UK, data analysts and data scientists are needed in sectors like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. A strong foundation in statistics gives students the analytical and problem-solving skills employers are looking for.

10. Environmental Science

With the UK’s strong commitment to sustainability and climate goals, professionals who understand waste management, pollution control, and environmental policy are in demand. Graduates can work in government agencies, research, and private firms focused on green initiatives.

If your goal is to secure a job after graduation, it’s important to pick a course of study that will help you get a job easily in the UK, a course that matches what employers are currently looking for. By choosing one of these fields, you’re not just studying, you’re investing in your future career.