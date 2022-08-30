Okowa asks FG to understudy Delta education policy to end impasse with ASUU

•Our four universities not on strike, he says

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
The Federal Government has been advised to send its delegation to Delta state to understudy its education system so as to avoid strikes.

According to the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, there was a need for federal authorities to apply the Delta State Government formula even to end the lingering strike by lecturers in the nation’s universities.

Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on strike for over six months.

However, the four state-owned universities in Delta are not on strike.

Speaking to reporters in Asaba through his Chief Press secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika,
Okowa sympathised with students of federal universities for the prolonged strike.

He maintained that academic sessions have not been disrupted in the state’s four universities on account of industrial action, insisting that the students graduate as when due.

The governor commended the speed with which the Federal government acted on his earlier advice to reflect local contents in the policing of oil facilities with the award of a surveillance contract to Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo adding that in the same way, the federal government should apply wisdom in handling the education sector in order to resolve the crisis in the nation’s university system.

Mr Ifeajika stated: “Our governor has told the FG that in Delta with four state-owned universities, our students are in school. They should come and understudy what we are doing in Delta to pull our lecturers out of the strike.

“We are asking them to apply the speed in the surveillance contract, in coming to Delta to see the industrial harmony in our universities.

“We thank the FG for heeding our governor’s advice by awarding the oil surveillance contract to one of our sons, Government Ekpemupolo. But they should cascade to the education sector,” he said.

