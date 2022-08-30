American Delta Airlines suspends flights on New York-JFK-Lagos route

American Delta Airlines has announced that it will be suspending its non-stop service between New York JFK and Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The suspension according to a statement issued by the airline has been attributed to what it described as the plan to fit the “current demand environment”.

The airline however promised to continue to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers connections to New York and other cities across the U.S.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos will be re accommodated on Delta operated flights or service or service operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigerian market”.

The suspension according to information gathered did not have anything to do with just resolved trapped funds issue.

