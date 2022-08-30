Four suspected kidnappers remanded in Benue 

A Chief Magistrate Court has remanded four businessmen in the correctional centre, Makurdi for allegedly kidnapping a woman, Mrs Magdalene Anor.

The four suspects who live at various addresses in Makurdi, the capital city of the state were identified as; Teryima Achoho, Solomon Iorver, Aondohemba Alu and Samuel Achoho.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and acts of terrorism.

When they were arraigned on Tuesday, the Prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Ato, told the court that one Alhaji Songo Anor, husband of the victim had reported the case at the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, Makurdi on November 12, 2021.

The prosecutor added that the victim’s husband reported that ‘on November 7, 2021, gunmen numbering about four invaded his residence at Nyon Layout, Makurdi, robbed his wife of an undisclosed amount of money and kidnapped her to an unknown destination.

The prosecutor also said that the complainant stated that the man held his wife hostage for nine days and collected a ransom of N3 million before releasing her.

He told the court that the men were arrested during the police investigation and they confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of Sections 6(b)(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 3(2) and 4(2) of the Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, who did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case till October, 27 for further mention.





