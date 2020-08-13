Oke-Ogun university, right step from Senator Buhari

Oke Ogun is one of the zones of Oyo State comprising of more than 10 local government areas with major occupations ranging from farming to commerce and has many towns with large land mass suitable for farming and other businesses.

In the last three decades, Oke-Ogun has produced quite a number of great men and women who are doing excellently in their field; education, health, media and economics, but it is unfortunate that successive governments in the state had paid lip service to putting in place developmental infrastructure that can attract investors to that part of the state.

The political gladiators pay homage to the towns whenever election approaches and abandon them once they get what they desire from them in terms of substantive votes. Many towns and villages lack social amenities and infrastructure as well as security.

Recently, the senator representing Oyo North senatorial district, Senator Abdul-fatai Buhari, moved a motion calling for the establishment of a University of Agriculture and Technology in Oke-Ogun and public hearing was held after legislative procedures, and the report of the public hearing well attended by stakeholders, traditional rulers and educationalists from the zone is awaiting transmission to president Muhammadu Buhari for ascent and other needful steps needed from the Federal Government.

In the meantime, the good people of Oke-Ogun are using this medium to commend Senator Abdul-fatai Buhari for the initiative aimed at fast-tracking development in the zone. The Senator has done well for his people. We are still expecting more bills and motions from him to engender development.

We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill whenever the Senate presents it to him for assent with a view to ensuring successful establishment of the university in the area. We know that the `name of President Buhari will be written in gold if he can do the zone this favour. He will be remembered in this regard forever.

Taoheed Olajide Abdullahi,

Oyo state

