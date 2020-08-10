After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government.

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this in a letter addressed to zonal coordinators, chairpersons and members of the union.

ASUU has consistently asked the Federal Government to drop adopting IPPIS to pay its salaries but rather embrace UTAS as one that captures the peculiarities of the university system.

The academic staff union lampooned the implementation of IPPIS as an affront on the university autonomy act, alleging that vested interests are uncomfortable with the emergence of the UTAS because of its potential for exposing fraud in IPPIS.

The union described as unedifying seeing its members filing to the bursar’s office of the Accountant General of the Federation for IPPIS capture, noting that the UTAS platform was would address anomalies in the implementation of IPPIS.

Furthermore, the union decried plans to force IPPIS upon members by withholding and distorting salary payment.

Despite the lingering strike by the union over IPPIS and some unfulfilled agreements, the federal government has resolved to use IPPIS to pay staff salaries.

Chairman ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, quoted the ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi as describing IPPIS as “a business venture of some interest groups” in Nigeria.

Ogunyemi, had in the letter to his members, assured them that lingering strike will be over once the issue of payment platform is sorted out.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

Alternate salary payment platform

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…

Alternate salary payment platform