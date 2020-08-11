Deregistration of political parties: INEC approaches Supreme Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night gave an indication that it would approach the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court which overruled it on the delisting of political parties.

The electoral umpire had delisted 77 political parties after the 2019 general elections. It premised its action on the failure of the parties to win a single seat in the last elections.

Twenty-two of the affected political parties led by Advanced Congress of Democrats had filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Anwuli Chikere in a judgment delivered on June 11, 2020, dismissed the suit, challenging the powers of INEC to deregister political parties.

But a five-man Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment delivered on Monday by President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, held that the deregistration was illegal as it submitted that it did not follow due process INEC in a statement issued last night and signed by Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, however, said it would appeal the judgement before the Supreme Court.

The Commission citing a pronouncement by same Court of Appeal which upheld its pronouncement to delist political parties in a suit filed by the National Unity Party (NUP), INEC noted that it would seek a final interpretation of the apex court since the appellate court has given conflicting judgement on the same matter.

The statement read in part:” The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in receipt of the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered today, August 10, 2020, in an Appeal filed by ACD and 22 others relating to their deregistration by the Commission. In the judgement, the Court of Appeal held that the deregistration of ACD & 22 others is ultra vires the powers of the Commission and ordered the Commission to reinstate them.

“We recall that on July 29, 2020, the Court Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division in an appeal filed by the National Unity Party (NUP) affirmed the power of the Commission (INEC) to deregister political parties that fail to meet the constitutional threshold in section 225A. Dissatisfied with the judgment the National Unity Party lodged an appeal which is presently pending before the Supreme Court.

“The Commission is therefore faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; one affirming the powers of the Commission to deregister political parties and the other set aside the deregistration of ACD & 22 others.

“Faced with two conflicting judgements from the same Court, the Commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey.

“Consequently, the Commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is focused on preparations for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled to hold on September 19, 2020, and October 10, 2020, and is strictly and methodically following its timetable and schedule of activities derived from the Constitution and the Electoral Act. We assure Nigerians and the people of Edo and Ondo States that the Commission is on course and will deliver on its mandate.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…Deregistration of political parties

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…Deregistration of political parties

MONDAY LINES: Let’s Close Schools Forever

This one that COVID death is killing kings and their horsemen, big men dropping in droves, what do you think will happen if coronavirus stays put till 2023? Will there be elections?” “Why won’t there be elections? Life is for the living. We will hold rallies. We will campaign, we will sing, dance and thoroughly abuse our opponents…

The 9Cs Of Success

Success is the dream of everyone but the reality of a few. While it is possible for everyone to be successful, it is only those who are willing to put into practise the principles that engender success that prime themselves for success. Here are some of the success-enabling principles, all of which start with…

FACT CHECK: Did Buruji Kashamu Die On Same Date With His Mother?

CLAIM: A viral photo which was circulated on social media claim that late Senator Buruji Kashamu died on August 8 just like his mother who died in 2019…Deregistration of political parties