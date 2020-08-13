Ibadan Poly approves outstanding staff promotions

THE newly appointed governing council chairman of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Kunle Akinyemi, says the council has approved the outstanding promotions of staff of the institution across the board.

Professor Akinyemi gave the hint while addressing newsmen at the end of the inaugural meeting with members of the council, held at the Governing Council Chamber of the institution on Thursday.

“We approved outstanding promotions for staff members today and we have made other landmark decisions. With our long to-do list for this institution, we are working as if we are finishing tomorrow.

“We have also taken the decision on celebration of the 50th anniversary of the institution, Maybe it’s going to be 50 plus one celebration; we will let you know,” he said.

He noted that the new council is a ‘star-studded council’ made up of academics, politicians, lawyers, administrators and other vibrant professionals who would make the state proud through their lofty ideas and wealth of experiences towards achieving the goals and objectives of the polytechnic.

Akinyemi added, “There are few other things we will like to do in terms of infrastructural improvements, academic enhancement, student-teacher relationships and peace on the campus.

“We want to promote character and excellence in learning among the students. We want them to learn and be of good behaviour. We have a lot of alumni who are also ready to come along with us in propelling the polytechnic to the next level of excellence.”

He reaffirmed the desire of the council to promote innovation and creativity in the institution like never before.

The new chairman, however, noted that if there is any need to review school fees as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the council would be magnanimous enough to reduce fees.

