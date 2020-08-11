COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties.

Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work.

The circular directed that workers affected should henceforth work from Monday to Friday and from 8 am to 4 pm.

The circular stated: “Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on the resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily.

“Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Head of Service advised the officers to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks.

He said efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding in individual offices, adding that where the number of staff resuming work is large, Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters.

