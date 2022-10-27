CBN set to release more $150m foreign airlines’ trapped funds

Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release another batch of $150 million as part of the remaining trapped funds of the foreign carriers operating in Nigeria.

This is coming barely two months after the apex bank released $265million of the $600million funds belonging to the foreign airlines which got trapped in Nigeria due to forex crisis.

CBN Governor Emefiele had on Monday hinted that the bank will release another $150 million of trapped funds owed to international airlines operating in the country.

According to information gathered, Emefiele in a meeting held with the carriers at the weekend hinted them that the bank was working to release another $150 million.

A source disclosed to Nigerian Tribune said: “In a meeting we held with the CBN Governor, he hinted that the apex bank would release soon another $150 million to the airline. This is heart-warming.”

The release of the additional $150 million will make it $465million already paid with less than $200 million left to be paid of the outstanding debt beside the fresh amount that started accumulating from August 2022.

