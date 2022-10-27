CBN set to release more $150m foreign airlines’ trapped funds

By SHOLA ADEKOLA, Lagos
CBN set to release more $150m foreign airlines' trapped funds, cbn hunger Rising inflation, CBN banking sector tourism sector Tourism, Emefiele, CBN, money
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release another batch of $150 million as part of the remaining trapped funds of the foreign carriers operating in Nigeria.

This is coming barely two months after the apex bank released $265million of the $600million funds belonging to the foreign airlines which got trapped in Nigeria due to forex crisis.

CBN Governor Emefiele had on Monday hinted that the bank will release another $150 million of trapped funds owed to international airlines operating in the country.

According to information gathered, Emefiele in a meeting held with the carriers at the weekend hinted them that the bank was working to release another $150 million.

A source disclosed to Nigerian Tribune said: “In a meeting we held with the CBN Governor, he hinted that the apex bank would release soon another $150 million to the airline. This is heart-warming.”

The release of the additional $150 million will make it $465million already paid with less than $200 million left to be paid of the outstanding debt beside the fresh amount that started accumulating from August 2022.

