The 1981 set of Oluyole High School (OHS), Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of its alma mater with a contribution towards the renovation of six classrooms and two offices.

The gesture formed part of activities marking the set’s 40th anniversary reunion, held, on Saturday, at the school premises, as members renewed their commitment to giving back to the institution that shaped their lives.

Chairman of the 1981 set, Mr Adebanjo Obigbesan, described the anniversary as an opportunity to appreciate the institution for the role it played in shaping the lives and careers of its former students.

Obigbesan said the gesture was aimed at providing a more conducive learning environment for present and future students, while appealing to the government to strengthen collaboration with alumni associations, school management and other stakeholders to improve educational facilities.

Addressing the students, Obigbesan urged them to remain focused on their studies and strive for academic excellence, warning against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices capable of jeopardising their future.

The school principal, Mr Olayemi Faniran, commended the old students for remembering their alma mater and investing in its development.

A former teacher, Mr Adebayo Ogunjimi, reflected on his experiences at the school, recalling the relationship he built with students and colleagues during his time there.

Ogunjimi noted that Oluyole High School had produced successful professionals, including medical doctors, urging the students not to underestimate their potential because of their present circumstances.

In her remarks, the students’ representative and Social Prefect, Rokibat Dauda, expressed appreciation to the 1981 set for remembering the school and supporting its development.