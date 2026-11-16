Nigeria records rising threat of blindness among premature babies, ophthalmologist warns

A consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Mary Ugalahi, has warned that inadequate screening and delayed treatment of premature babies could expose many surviving infants to lifelong blindness.

Speaking at the 2026 World Prematurity Day celebration organised by the Damaris Foundation for Premature Infants in conjunction with Total Family Specialist Hospital, Ugalahi said retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), a potentially blinding eye condition, was becoming a major concern as improved neonatal care enabled more premature babies to survive.

She disclosed that about three in every 10 premature babies who meet Nigeria’s screening criteria could develop ROP, stressing that early detection and treatment were essential to preventing avoidable childhood blindness.

ROP occurs when blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye, develop abnormally because premature birth interrupts their normal development, which continues until about the 36th week of pregnancy.

Ugalahi identified babies born at or before 34 weeks, those weighing 1,500 grammes or less, and premature infants with complications such as sepsis, jaundice, anaemia and brain haemorrhage as particularly vulnerable.

Poor oxygen regulation, inadequate temperature control, poor infection prevention and repeated episodes of interrupted breathing were also identified as risk factors.

She warned that untreated ROP could progress rapidly to retinal detachment and blindness. While early stages could be treated with eye injections or laser therapy, advanced cases required more complicated procedures, which were expensive and had poorer outcomes.

Illustrating the importance of screening, she recounted two cases managed at UCH. A baby whose condition was detected early received prompt treatment and retained vision two years later. Another child, whose family initially declined screening, returned with advanced damage to both retinas, making vision restoration impossible.

“One was screened, one was not screened, and this is how they ended up. This is why it is important to screen. We must screen, and we cannot postpone screening,” she said.

According to Nigeria’s screening guidelines, babies born at 34 weeks or less, those weighing 1,500 grammes or below, and larger infants with complicated neonatal conditions should undergo eye examinations, generally three to four weeks after birth or before discharge, where necessary.

She urged parents not to fear the procedure, assuring them that the examination light was safe and helped detect abnormalities before they threatened a child’s sight.

Ugalahi also called for increased investment in screening equipment, disclosing that UCH relies on a wide-field retinal camera shared with four facilities in Lagos. The equipment is available in Ibadan only on Wednesdays before being returned to Lagos.

She estimated its cost at about $38,000, or between N57 million and N60 million, and appealed to philanthropists, corporate organisations and individuals to support the provision of such equipment across the country.

“We need wide-field cameras in every state of the country. I don’t think that is too much for Nigeria,” she said.

She further disclosed that babies requiring laser treatment were referred from Ibadan to Ilorin, forcing families to travel long distances for specialised care. She, therefore, advocated the provision of in-house laser facilities, trained personnel, better data management and stronger screening services nationwide.

Beyond ROP, she identified other complications of premature birth, including short-sightedness, cataracts, optic nerve abnormalities and misaligned eyes, urging parents to ensure regular eye assessments for premature children.

She stressed that caring for premature babies should go beyond keeping them alive to ensuring their visual, hearing and neurological development.

“Small babies have big potentials, and we should invest in their follow-up care. It is important that the baby survives with a quality of life so that the child can contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

Ugalahi urged Nigerians to support neonatal and paediatric eye care through equipment donations, personnel training and subsidised treatment, rather than leaving the responsibility solely to the government and foreign donors.

She added that improved maternal and obstetric care, alongside better neonatal services, would help reduce premature births and their associated complications.