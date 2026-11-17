Nigeria’s quest for food security is facing a fresh challenge as farmers increasingly shift away from the production of major staple crops, particularly maize and rice, amid rising production costs, declining commodity prices, inadequate financing and unpredictable weather conditions.

Although government interventions have improved farmers’ access to agricultural inputs, emerging findings from the 2026 Wet Season Crop Production Report by AFEX Commodity Exchange indicate that the availability of fertiliser and improved seeds alone may not be sufficient to sustain agricultural production if farmers cannot make reasonable returns on their investments.

AFEX report warns of 3.4 million-tonne decline in maize and rice output, exposing the growing impact of weak farmgate prices, limited financing and climate risks on Nigeria’s agricultural production.

The report, which surveyed more than 41,000 farmers across 17 states, paints a troubling picture of the country’s food production outlook, projecting a combined decline of approximately 3.4 million tonnes in maize and paddy rice output.

According to the findings, maize production is expected to decline by about 1.5 million tonnes to 9.4 million tonnes, while paddy rice output is projected to fall by 21.5 per cent to approximately 6.9 million tonnes.

The development raises concerns about Nigeria’s capacity to meet domestic food requirements, particularly as maize remains a critical ingredient in animal feed production and rice constitutes one of the country’s most widely consumed staple foods.

Presenting the report’s implications, the Chief Executive Officer of AFEX Commodity Exchange, Akinyinka Akintunde, said the findings demonstrated the urgent need to address the economic realities confronting farmers rather than focusing exclusively on increasing agricultural inputs.

He explained that the report was based on direct engagement with farmers through field extension officers familiar with farming communities, describing it as a reflection of the actual experiences and challenges of agricultural producers.

Akintunde noted that farmers were making production decisions based on profitability, explaining that the decline in maize cultivation was not necessarily caused by the inability to access inputs but by the diminishing economic incentive to grow the crop.

He said domestic maize prices fell by more than 40 per cent to approximately N348,000 per tonne in December 2025 and had remained below import parity for about 20 months, while the cost of fertiliser increased by approximately 50 per cent compared with the previous season.

According to him, farmers responded to the unfavourable market conditions by shifting towards crops with lower production costs and reduced exposure to market risks.

Consequently, soybean production is projected to increase by 11.3 per cent to 1.67 million tonnes, marking the sixth consecutive year of growth, while sorghum production is expected to rise by eight per cent to approximately seven million tonnes.

The shift, he observed, highlights an important weakness in Nigeria’s agricultural development strategy: farmers will not continue producing crops simply because government policies encourage them to do so.

“Farmers did exactly what any sensible business would do; they moved. If you were the one, you’d move as well,” he said.

The implication is significant for Nigeria’s food security ambitions, particularly as declining production of major staples could widen domestic supply gaps, increase import dependence and undermine investments already made in the agricultural value chain.

Akintunde warned that although the country had recorded some improvement in food inflation, the gains could prove temporary if farmers continued to abandon crops because of poor returns.

The report comes against the backdrop of a decline in food inflation to 19.59 per cent in September, while headline inflation eased to 14.63 per cent from nearly 21 per cent a year earlier.

However, the AFEX chief executive cautioned that lower food prices would not be sustainable if they were achieved at the expense of farmers’ profitability.

“Food that is cheap because farmers have stopped planting will not stay cheap for long. Price stability and farmer profitability must be pursued together,” he said.

Nigeria’s rice production outlook presents another concern. The report indicates that rice output per person is projected to decline by 23 per cent in a single year to 28.5 kilogrammes, while the country’s milled rice deficit stood at nearly three million tonnes in 2025.

This development could undermine the expansion of domestic rice milling capacity and investments made by private sector operators who have continued to increase their processing facilities.

Beyond market profitability, the report identifies access to finance as one of the most significant obstacles to agricultural production.

It reveals that 57 per cent of farmers surveyed across the different crops identified limited access to finance as a major constraint, placing it ahead of other challenges such as rainfall, land insecurity and pest attacks.

The situation is particularly severe among rice farmers, with more than 80 per cent identifying financing as a major challenge.

The report further shows that more than six out of every 10 farmers cultivate less than two hectares, highlighting the vulnerability of smallholder producers who often lack the collateral and financial records required to secure loans from commercial financial institutions.

The imbalance is evident in the contribution of agriculture to the national economy. Although the sector accounts for approximately 27.5 per cent of Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, it receives only seven per cent of total bank credit.

For Akintunde, addressing this financing gap requires greater participation by commercial banks and other financial institutions, rather than relying exclusively on specialised agricultural lending institutions.

He argued that the Bank of Agriculture alone could not provide the level of financing required to transform the sector, stressing the need to encourage commercial lenders to understand agricultural production and its associated risks.

Climate change and unpredictable weather conditions also emerged as major threats to production, particularly in rice-growing communities.

The report indicates that the early cessation of rainfall affected more than half of the rice farmers surveyed in Jigawa, Kebbi and Niger states.

This happened despite an expansion in rice cultivation areas and improved access to fertiliser, with the severity of the drought outweighing the gains recorded through increased input availability.

Akintunde said the experience demonstrated the vulnerability of Nigerian agriculture to rainfall patterns, warning that a few weeks without adequate rainfall could destroy investments made throughout an entire farming season.

He therefore called for increased investment in irrigation, dry-season farming, improved storage facilities and financing arrangements capable of protecting farmers against production shocks.

These concerns were also highlighted by the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Ayo Sotinrin, who said the report provided important evidence for shaping decisions on agricultural production, financing and food supply.

Sotinrin explained that successful farming required more than providing farmers with seeds and fertiliser, noting that agricultural investments must take into consideration land preparation, labour, weather conditions, logistics and access to markets that offer remunerative prices.

He said the findings reinforced the need to create an agricultural financing system that connects production support with guaranteed markets and sustainable returns for farmers.

According to him, the Bank of Agriculture is implementing its Renewed Hope Smallholder Support Programme to expand access to improved and hybrid seeds, appropriate fertiliser blends and structured production support.

He disclosed that the bank was working towards supporting at least 100,000 farmers, with an ambition to scale its interventions to two million farmers, adding that more than 500,000 farmers had already been reached through its broader support interventions.

Sotinrin also disclosed that the bank had introduced a Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme to encourage farmers to continue producing major staple crops by providing greater assurance of market access and reasonable returns.

He explained that farmers who had withdrawn from maize production needed confidence that their investments would be recovered at harvest.

“Support for planting must be matched by confidence in harvest, the assurance that there will be a market at a price that covers the cost of production,” he said.

The intervention, he noted, was necessary to encourage farmers to return to maize and rice cultivation, particularly as the country seeks to strengthen domestic food production and reduce reliance on imports.

However, the challenge extends beyond production volumes to the quality and safety of agricultural commodities.

Sotinrin disclosed that 37 per cent of maize samples in a recent assessment exceeded the European Union’s permissible limits for aflatoxins, raising concerns about the quality of commodities entering the food and animal feed value chains.

He also recalled the economic consequences of restrictions on Nigerian beans in the European market, estimating that the country lost approximately $400 million annually, with another estimate putting the figure at about $362.5 million.

He stressed that food security must incorporate food safety, traceability and quality assurance, noting that these measures protect consumers, strengthen export opportunities and improve the confidence of financial institutions in agricultural investments.

According to him, reliable information on farm locations, cultivated areas, weather patterns, expected yields and commodity prices would enable lenders to assess production risks and make more informed financing decisions.

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun, said the annual crop production report was designed to provide a predictive foundation for agricultural planning and help stakeholders anticipate production trends before the next farming season.

Balogun explained that fluctuations in commodity prices and production over the past two to three years had created uncertainty across the agricultural value chain, making it difficult for farmers and other operators to sustain consistent production activities.

He said the report was intended to identify what was working, highlight existing deficiencies and provide evidence for developing interventions that would strengthen Nigeria’s food systems.

According to him, AFEX engaged more than 40,000 smallholder farmers across 17 states, focusing on major commodities including maize, paddy rice, soybeans, sesame, sorghum, cashew and cocoa.

He noted that one of the positive developments emerging from the assessment was the improvement in the availability of agricultural inputs, which had historically been among the leading concerns of smallholder farmers.

Balogun said government and private sector interventions had helped improve access to farm inputs, suggesting that the next phase of agricultural development should focus on productivity, market stability and the systems required to sustain production.

He emphasised that Nigeria needed reliable production data to determine whether domestic agricultural capacity could meet the food requirements of its population or whether additional measures would be required to address potential supply deficits.

For a country where smallholder farmers account for a significant proportion of agricultural activity, he said, establishing systems that improve productivity across farming communities was critical to ensuring sustainable food production.

The report therefore presents an opportunity for policymakers, financial institutions, development partners and private sector operators to rethink their approaches to agricultural investment.

Its findings suggest that the challenge confronting Nigeria is no longer limited to getting farmers to plant more crops but ensuring that agricultural production remains economically viable, commercially attractive and resilient to climate-related shocks.

While the Federal Government has increased its agricultural budget by approximately 75 per cent to N1.5 trillion, stakeholders say the effectiveness of such investments will ultimately depend on how well resources are translated into improved farm productivity, stronger markets and better incomes for producers.

As the country prepares for another agricultural season, the message from the AFEX report is clear: improving food security requires a balanced approach that connects input distribution with affordable financing, guaranteed markets, climate resilience, quality standards and reliable agricultural intelligence.

Without addressing these interconnected challenges, Nigeria risks recording a paradox in which farmers have better access to production inputs but increasingly lose the incentive to cultivate the very crops the country needs most.