Students of Nobel House College located in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and others across the country have been urged to equally focus attention on developing integrity and entrepreneurial ingenuity.

This advice was handed down during the school’s Career Day celebration programme which was held at the school premises.

The Chief Executive Officer, Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, urged the students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in order to become job creators rather than seek to be potential future job hunters.

Adeyemo, an anti-corruption ambassador, harped on the importance of catching the entrepreneurial attention of the students at a young age while noting that it could be a catalyst for those who intend to become millionaires at a young age.

He also urged them to develop integrity, character and good delivery, adding that the values are what presently keep his organisation growing.

Adeyemo said, “I am here today to guide and implore you to see the real estate business as an opportunity. However, without integrity and good character, you may have a problem. I have been in this business for over ten years, and I have been honest with my customers. I have not disappointed any of them.

“My integrity and good character speak for me. The real estate business is lucrative. I started with N2.5 million to the glory of God. We have now grown to be a household name.

“I want to urge you to be versatile. When you leave here you are going to the universities of your choice. It is important you have to start developing your integrity and character because it is very important. We have so many personalities who made their first million at a tender age, and you can also be part of them if you are consistent.”

Chief Executive Officer, Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo (centre) and students of Noble House College during the Career Day programme of the school in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.