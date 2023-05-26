Anambra State Government has cancelled the month of May 2023 sanitation exercise in the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA), Mr Mike Ozoemena, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Friday, said the cancellation is to enable the children of the state to join their counterparts across the Nation in marking the annual Children’s day celebration holding on Saturday, May 27, 2023, the same day the government scheduled for the sanitation exercise.

According to Ozoemena, this is to inform residents of Anambra State that the usual last Saturday environmental sanitation exercise for the month of May 2023 scheduled for this Saturday will not hold in Anambra State.

“This is to enable the children of Anambra State to join their counterparts across the nation in marking the annual Children’s Day celebration holding the same day.

“However, residents of Anambra State are urged to clean their surroundings, desilt water channels and properly bag their waste for proper evacuation by the State waste management contractors.”

