Seven projects, including Roads, bridges, and public infrastructure, have been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, outgoing president of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The projects, which include the Second Niger Bridge, Ikom and Loko-Oweto bridges; Kaduna-Kano road section, and Federal Secretariat projects, were commissioned seven days away from handing over to a new All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government to be led by the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commissioning of seven public infrastructures, marked as legacy projects by the President, were all virtually commissioned by the president from the Presidential Villa

These projects are: “the Second Niger bridge linking Asaba and Onitsha in Delta and Anambra states, Ikom bridge in Cross River state, and Loko-Oweto bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue states.

“Kaduna- Kano road section dual carriageway and Federal Secretariat building complex in Anambra, Bayelsa, and Zamfara states.”

President Buhari commissioned these projects virtually and simultaneously across the seven project locations in the respective states.

“President Buhari described the projects as symbols of his administration’s efforts and commitment to renew the Nigerian stock of Infrastructure, pointing out that it was a deliberate choice and not an accident.

He said the projects have “today greatly enhanced the Nigerian GDP from 20% to 40%, thereby delivering on the prosperity of citizenry.

The President further explained that the government’s debts were tied to Infrastructure, pointing out that the assets and investments of the government are in place.





This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations Blessing Lere-Adams, President Buhari stated that the projects were an example of the change promise of his administration as well as a practical effort to confront the multi-dimensional poverty instead of lamentation.

Earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated that the projects have massively impacted Nigerians of various geo-political zones, saying that with these projects, President Buhari had met people at their doorsteps even when they never saw him in person.

Accordingly, Fashola explained that the economic activities that took place during the construction work had resulted in pushing back the multi-dimensional poverty the society.

He listed the benefits to include; job creation for the people reduced travel time with additional comfort during travels, business efficiency, and value appreciation of properties.

Fashola commended the cooperation and support of all the stakeholders, such as Ministers, State Governors, National Assembly Members, Contractors, and Traditional and Community Leaders in the project locations, for the success achieved in delivering the projects.

Governors of Anambra and Imo states, Professor Charles Soludo and Hope Uzodima, respectively, the Governor of Delta State represented by the Chief of Staff, Rt Hon.Festus Ovie Agas, as well as the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr( Sen.) Chris Ngige, who delivered goodwill messages.

They all expressed joy and commended President Buhari for delivering on the projects which they described as having a huge economic impact on the Nation.

The three Federal Secretariats were named after some dignitaries, such as, Dr. Good Luck Ebele Johnathan for Baylelsa, Ebele Okeke for Awka, and Mallam Yahaya Gusau for Zamfara Federal Secretariat complex in Gusa.

