Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday installed Oba Olusegun Taiwo, as the first monarch in Moriwi, in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

This is the first time the town would be administered by a recognised king since it was founded by Baale Salako in 1914.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Afolabi Afuape, said his administration would not allow the traditional stool of any community to be vacant for too long.

He described Obaship institution as an important socio-cultural aspect of the Yoruba people, saying the monarch’s appointment is a call to serve, as well as an opportunity to create a sustainable conducive environment for credible investors.

He urged the new monarch to use the stool to champion efforts that would further enhance peaceful co-existence among his people and other neighbouring towns.

The Governor enjoined the people of Moriwi and its environs to cooperate with the new King, in order to bring about development they have been yearning for in the community.

“Let me inform you that as a Coronet Oba, your domain remains Moriwi. You are not expected to extend your authority beyond Moriwi and you have not been authorized to install Baale over any settlement in your neighbourhood,” he said.

In his welcome address, Executive Chairman in the council, Hon. Yaya Fadipe urged the monarch to embark on meaningful activities that would involve every member of the town for the socio-economic and educational development of the area.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Taiwo appreciated the Governor for the trust reposed in him, promising to discharge his responsibilities with the fear of God, equity, fairness, and justice.

He also called on the Federal and State Governments to urgently construct Abeokuta-Imeko Moriwi – Okeagbede- Okuta Wasinmi- Iwoye- Jabata road in order to bring rapid developments to Moriwi land and its environs.

