EKSU inducts 32 doctors into medical profession

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti has inducted another set of 32 doctors into the medical profession for the 2020/2021 academic session from the institution’s college of medicine.

Speaking at the event, the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria(MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, while congratulating the new inductees for their successful completion of the programmes, said the council would do everything possible to assist them in finding their feet in the medical profession.

He advised them to liaise with successful men and women in the profession for mentorship, which he said was key for them to achieve their potentials in the medical industry.

Sanusi warned them against involving in unprofessional conduct, adding that the council would not hesitate to wield the big stick if anyone is found guilty of any misdemeanour in the course of their duties.

The registrar described as noble and service to humanity the medical profession, calling on them to be committed to duty at all times and be ready to refer patients when faced with any difficulties in providing healthcare.

According to him, “I want you to make yourself available for mentorship in this profession, it is very key for you in making it. Also, be committed to work because it is a call to service and let me say that professional misconduct should be avoided because the council is no respecter of your status in punishing erring members.”

Sanusi who commended the management of the university for their commitment and investment in the college of medicine called for an increased quota for medical students being produced by the institution.

He frowned at the alleged discrimination against medical professionals from becoming vice-chancellors of universities, saying,” the system is most unfair to us. On this issue, we will stand by our colleagues because when you said medical doctors cannot be VC and you are doing MBBS program in the university, that is highly unacceptable to us and we will correct this injustice.”

On his part, EKSU VC, professor Eddy Olanipekun said despite the obvious financial challenges, the institution has been able to remain committed to the development of the college of medicine and other colleges with timely provision of human and material resources.

Olanipekun advised the new doctors to see their induction as a call to serve the people and save lives, “because your profession is a noble one and it means a lot.”

