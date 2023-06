The Commander of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, CP David Ajibola Akinremi (retd), is dead.

Tribune Online gathered that the security chief died on Monday, having battled with an undisclosed ailment.

He was appointed in 2021 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as the pioneer Commander of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE