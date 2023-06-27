The Ondo state chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has expressed concern over the division within the state Executive of Governor Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Goke Williams, who noted that major players have abandoned their primary duties and engaged in power play and bitter politics.

Williams said some members of the state Executive have been using government machinery to oil their political ambition while governance is currently on recess in the state

The statement read, “At its State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the Party noted that major players in the State politics might have abandoned their duty of purchasing good life for the people to embracing the game of power-that may ultimately have a negative effect on the people.

‘”We are ashamed of Politicians in the State, who have suddenly neglected their roles of purchasing good life for the people but are bent on playing bitter politics with the health of the State Governor Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu.”

“The Party strongly suspects that some internal wranglings within the machinery of the government is responsible for the inability of the state to respond appropriately to the impact of the fuel subsidy removal that has made life tough for the people.

“While other States have responded appropriately with policy communication and execution, Ondo State is yet to find its voice or make known any intention or plan to alleviate the immediate impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

“We have cause to believe that governance is on recess, as our health facilities have suffered a major decline, while teachers in some of our tertiary institutions are being owed months of salaries and allowances”

The party, however, hailed the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for transmitting power to his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and called on the Acting governor to give clear direction to policies of the government in the state.

The YPP stated that “As a party, we have cause to believe that factions in government are currently playing dirty politics, and if urgent action is not taken, it may completely ground the wheels of governance in the state.

“We see that the constitution of the land has been respected by the transmission of power to the Acting Governor; we, therefore, urge everyone to allow the government to run without this atmosphere of bitter politicking.





“It is nothing noble to abandon the pressing demands of good governance for ridiculous speculations about the health of our ailing Governor, and the needless scrambling for power when there is indeed no vacuum in the corridors of power is shameful.

“Once again, our demands, as a Party, is for the Acting Governor and his administration to give Ondo State a clear policy direction considering the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens”

