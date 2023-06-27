A United Kingdom-based International Investigator and a former Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Asset (SPIPP), Victor Uwajeh, has called on President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Uwajeh who was also an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) consultant wants the Bola Tinubu administration to focus on the recovery of stolen funds by politically exposed persons and agents of the government.

Uwajeh, in a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, advised that recovery should focus on some areas which include oil subsidy scams, crude oil liftings and non-remittances, crude oil SWAP agreements, offshore crude oil processing agreements, duty waiver fraud and rice subsidy fraud.

According to the statement, Uwajeh also advised that the Bola Tinubu administration should investigate all federal agencies of government for monumental fraud.

Uwajeh further advised President Bola Tinubu to have the political will to fight corruption and impunity in Nigeria.

He said: “Looting of public funds has become endemic in Nigeria and this is done with impunity knowing that nothing will happen to the perpetrators of these crimes.

“It is also important for the administration of Bola Tinubu to implement the Presidential Executive Order No. 008 of 2018, (Amended 2019) on the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS).

“Implementation of this Executive Order will assist the government tremendously and will be a game changer to the primitive acquisition of assets by politically exposed persons and their cronies.”

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the choice of Security Chiefs and most especially the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Uwajeh described the new NSA as “an expert and very reliable compatriot.”

He, therefore, called on President Tinubu to shun mediocrity in the appointment of persons into his administration, saying “capacity and excellence must be his watchword.”

