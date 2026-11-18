The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara, Engr. Dr Kamoru Oluwatoyin Kadiri has been elected Chairman of the Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors (COFER).

Kadiri emerged unopposed at the committee’s 42nd meeting held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. He is expected to assume office on February 10, 2027, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent chairman, Dr Salisu Shehu Umar.

Umar conveyed the committee’s decision to Kadiri in a letter dated November 18, 2026, noting that the responsibilities of the incoming chairman were outlined in Article IX of the COFER Constitution.

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Congratulating Kadiri on behalf of the members, Umar described his emergence as a “well deserved election” and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver a successful and impactful tenure.

In a statement signed by Usman Issa on behalf of the Head of Information and Public Relations, the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, said Kadiri’s election reflected growing national recognition of his leadership and the institution’s transformation and contributions under his administration.