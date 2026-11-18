_cites federal appointments, projects, seeks Tinubu’s re-election

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Ogun, has highlighted federal appointments and industrial investments attracted to Ondo State under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, urging residents to translate the benefits into electoral support for the President in the 2027 general election.

Ogun said the state had enjoyed significant political recognition and development opportunities under the Tinubu-led administration, including ministerial appointments, strategic positions in federal agencies and investments in industrial development.

The ITF boss made this known during an interview with journalists on Thursday in Akure, where he called on residents, particularly those from Ondo North Senatorial District, to mobilise their families, friends and associates to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He maintained that the state should reciprocate what he described as the President’s gestures towards Ondo State by giving him stronger electoral support in 2027.

Ogun specifically urged eligible voters, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the forthcoming election.

He said, “Whether you are Hausa, Igbo, Igbira or Yoruba living in Ondo State, if you earn your living here, you should bring out your family, friends and relatives, get their PVCs and vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, Tinubu has demonstrated confidence in the state through the appointment of Ondo indigenes into strategic positions in the Federal Government, including ministerial offices and leadership positions in government establishments.

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He listed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Youth Development, and other federal appointees from the state as evidence of the administration’s recognition of Ondo.

“Politically, President Tinubu has always identified with Ondo State. He trusted us and gave us three ministers, alongside several important appointments in federal establishments. I expect our people to come out and reciprocate that gesture,” he said.

The ITF director-general also pointed to renewed attention to the cocoa industry, particularly processing and value addition, saying the administration was encouraging a shift from the export of raw cocoa to the production of finished goods such as chocolate, cocoa butter and creams.

He said the development would strengthen the country’s industrial capacity, create economic opportunities and enable Nigeria to derive greater value from its agricultural resources.

Ogun further disclosed that the ITF was constructing a major training and automation centre in Ondo State, which he described as the biggest of its kind in Africa.

He said the facility would provide training in areas such as fabrication, mechatronics and other technical skills, adding that it was expected to contribute to manpower development and industrial growth in the state.

“Work is going on day and night on that project. It is a massive investment that will provide opportunities for our people and strengthen the industrial capacity of the state,” he said.

On the rising cost of living, Ogun urged Nigerians to consider the effects of global economic challenges, particularly international conflicts and rising petroleum prices, in assessing the performance of the Tinubu administration.

He also cited local government autonomy and ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Badagry-Sokoto road, as some of the administration’s major policy and development initiatives.

The ITF chief called for national unity beyond ethnic and religious differences, expressing optimism that political disagreements in Ondo State would not undermine the state’s collective interest ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “Ondo State is the home of progressives in Nigeria. We may disagree on certain issues, but at the end of the day, we are brothers and sisters, and we must continue to work together as one.”