…launches ‘Flow with Confidence’

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 10,000 disposable sanitary pads to schoolgirls in Ebonyi State to promote menstrual hygiene and boost their confidence

The pads were distributed to students of various secondary schools across the state, covering both private and public schools, during the national launch of the “Flow with Confidence” initiative, themed “Empowering Schoolgirls Through Menstrual Health.”

The initiative aimed at supporting schoolgirls to manage their menstrual health hygienically, protect their dignity, and ensure that menstruation does not prevent them from attending school.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudaline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, said the initiative was designed to encourage girls to embrace menstruation without shame or embarrassment.

“Let every girl child in Nigeria, not just in Ebonyi State, know that she should flow with confidence. This time around, it is no longer the time when our girls should be ashamed of themselves because their dignity is protected.

“When you come out among your colleagues, you will have already padded yourself very well. You will move elegantly, and nobody will know what you are going through. But in the olden days, when you were in your period, they would desert you because you would be smelling.

ALSO READ: 2027: Ondo must repay Tinubu’s gestures with votes — ITF DG, Ogun

“I am sure if you were checked now, maybe 50 per cent, 20 per cent or 30 per cent are on their periods, and they are doing so well. Nobody is perceiving any foul smell,” she said.

The President’s wife urged the girls to always look beautiful for God and themselves, adding that the initiative was intended to protect their dignity and strengthen their confidence.

She described being a woman as a privilege, urging the girls to recognise and appreciate the qualities bestowed on them by God.

“The power and the qualities that God created in us are such that if we start demonstrating our skills as mothers, girls and women, I don’t think men will reach anywhere because, as a lady, you are smarter than a man.

“The boy at your age, you are smarter than him, except if you are foolish. It is normal to be foolish, actually. It is your choice. But if you know the qualities you have as a woman, you should be grateful to God for making you a woman because I am proud of myself for being a woman,” she said.

She further expressed her pride in being a woman, saying she would still choose to be one if given another opportunity.

“And in my next life, I will be a woman. Treasure, because we give life, and God loves us so much. Any prayer that we gather here and pray, God will answer it 100 percent because He is in our midst and loves us so much,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs Nwifuru appreciated the President’s wife for the donation, describing it as a significant intervention in promoting menstrual hygiene and protecting the dignity of schoolgirls.

“On behalf of Ebonyi women and these beautiful children here, we want to express our sincerest gratitude to our mother for giving us this opportunity to protect ourselves and feel confident while we flow,” she said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Felicia Nwamkpuma, commended Tinubu’s gesture and praised the wife of the governor for her contributions towards safeguarding the dignity and welfare of the girl child.

“We noticed that girls drop out of school just because they can’t afford a pad. True or false?” she asked, to which the audience responded, “True!”

“She just said twice that we should support the girls. We are here to do what she knows how to do best: flow with confidence. Every girl deserves that confidence,” Nwamkpuma said.

Similarly, the Team Lead of the Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO), Mrs Nkechi Echiagwu, described menstrual hygiene as an important aspect of the development of the girl child. She expressed appreciation to the organisers and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

A beneficiary, Ms Chinma Ikechukwu, who spoke on behalf of the students, also thanked the president’s wife and the wife of the governor for their continued commitment to the welfare of schoolgirls and efforts to promote their health and confidence.

The exercise is among several interventions by the Office of the Wife of the President and the Office of the Wife of the Ebonyi Governor aimed at improving the welfare, health, and development of women and the girl child.