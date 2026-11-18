The Oyo State House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended Chairman of Iwajowa Local Government, Mr Oyewumi Abiodun.

The decision followed the consideration of the report of its Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours on allegations of financial misappropriation, unlawful auctioning of council property and diversion of security votes levelled against him.

The reinstatement followed the presentation and consideration of the Committee’s report after an investigation ordered by the House on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, following a petition submitted by a group identified as the Committee of Concerned People of Iwajowa Local Government.

The petition, authored by Messrs Amoo Rasheed, Ezekiel Adebisi, Hamusa Idowu, Popoola Adigun and John Adeolu, alleged irregularities in the auctioning of Local Government property, diversion of security votes, mismanagement of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and diversion of funds meant for projects allegedly abandoned by the council.

In carrying out its assignment, the Committee, led by its Chairman, Hon. Akintunde Olajide, representing Lagelu State Constituency, met with the suspended Chairman and key management officials of the Local Government to examine the allegations and obtain relevant explanations and documentary evidence.

During the investigation, Mr Oyewumi denied any involvement in financial impropriety, explaining that all financial transactions undertaken by the Local Government were subjected to the approval of the Finance and General Purpose Committee and other established financial procedures.

On the allegation of unlawful auctioning of council property, the Chairman presented relevant approvals and minutes of the Finance and General Purpose Committee authorising the disposal of some obsolete and unserviceable properties.

He further informed the Committee that the auction exercise generated the sum of ₦3.05 million, which, according to him, was paid directly into the Local Government’s First Bank account.

Addressing the allegation of diversion of security votes, Mr Oyewumi stated that the Local Government received a total of ₦100 million as security votes between January and October 2026, adding that the funds were utilised for security operations within the council area. He also submitted details of the expenditures to the Committee for examination.

On the management of Internally Generated Revenue, the Chairman presented records of revenue collected and expenditure incurred, maintaining that all revenues were duly remitted into the Local Government’s account and utilised in accordance with applicable financial regulations.

Similarly, the Head of Local Government Administration and other management officials who appeared before the Committee maintained that no financial misappropriation or actions contrary to established guidelines and regulations of the Local Government Service had occurred.

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After considering the petition, interrogating the suspended Chairman and examining the explanations and documents presented by the council’s management, the Committee observed indications of political foul play on the part of the petitioners. It also acknowledged the Chairman’s ability to provide explanations and documentary evidence in response to the allegations.

Consequently, following the consideration of the Committee’s findings and recommendations, the House resolved to reinstate Mr Oyewumi Muritala Abiodun as Chairman of Iwajowa Local Government.

The House also urged the management of the Local Government to provide the necessary support for the reinstated Chairman and ensure strict adherence to financial regulations and established guidelines in the management of public resources, to prevent future allegations and promote transparency and accountability in the administration of the council.