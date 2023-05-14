Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged Corps members to embrace the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during their service.

According to him, the objective of SAED was to ensure that after service, Corps members become employers of labour, as people no longer relied on government for ‘white-collar’ jobs.

The director general spoke during his visit to the 2023 Batch A, Stream 2 corps members in Lagos on Friday.

His words; ”We have details of your predecessors who made the best use of SAED while they were in camp, and today they are entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“Some of you on posting for primary assignment might find yourselves serving under them, because they chose to distinguish themselves, and today, they are independent and self-reliant”.

He expressed joy at the clean state of the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos,

“Everywhere I go, I address others as ladies and gentlemen corps members, but I think Lagos corps members deserve to be addressed as distinguished corps members.

“This is because, from the gate coming into the camp, I observed that the environment is very clean and the testimony I got from the Coordinator is that Batch A, Stream 2 Corps members are exceptional.

“The Coordinator during her address talked about not having enough chairs, and I don’t think anyone addressed as ‘distinguished’ can be allowed to be standing.

“So my distinguished corps members in Lagos State, before I leave here, I will donate 200 chairs and three cows for you because you’re special and should see yourself as golden jubilee corps members serving during [email protected],” he said.





