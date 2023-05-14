Yakubu Shehu Sakwaa, a Treasury staff at the Bauchi State Treasury Board, attached to the office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi (HOCS), and two of his children have been killed in a fatal crash.

The fatal crash was said to have occurred on Saturday, along Azare/Sakwaa road in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.

A source in Azare told our Correspondent that the late Yakubu Sakwa died along with his two children on the spot following the crash, which occurred in the afternoon.

The source said that Yakubu Sakwaa was going to his village, Sakwaa, to attend a family engagement with his children when his car veered off the road following a tyre bust and rammed into a big tree beside the road.

He added that the red car was almost torn into two equal halves following the impact of the crash, suggesting that he must have been at a high speed when the crash occurred.

The dead bodies were buried later in the day in line with Islamic injunction after a funeral prayer held in Sakwa, the village of the late Yakubu Sakwaa.

Among those in attendance at the funeral prayer was the representative of the Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State, two Permanent Secretaries, and three Directors from the office.

The State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has not confirmed the crash as of the time of filing the report, Sunday evening.