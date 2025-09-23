NYSC deploys 1,900 Corps members to Bauchi

A total of 1,900 prospective Corps members have been deployed to Bauchi State for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation exercise of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The disclosure was made by the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Kufre Umoren, on Tuesday in Bauchi, while officially announcing the commencement of the camping programme.

He said that that registration would be conducted from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the State while the swearing-in ceremony of the Corps members is billed for Sept. 26, and the orientation exercise would end on Oct. 14.

Kufre Umoren also said that each of the Corps members would be allowed into the camp after being adequately certified to be genuine graduates of the various institutions of higher learning.

He added that discreet screening of the Bauchi Corps members would be conducted to guard against intrusion or impersonation.

He said, “Registration dates have been announced to the corps members, and they are advised to adhere strictly to all camp rules and regulations.”

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules,” he said, warning the scheme frowned at late-night journeys and urged corps members to avoid it for their own safety.”

While urging the Corps members to be punctual, diligent, and comply with dress code, Kufre Umoren warned that defaulting Corps members would be sanctioned.

During the camping exercise, the Corps members are expected to go through various training including military drilling and entrepreneurship in order to be self-employed after the service.

