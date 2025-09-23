Ibadan South LCDA boss applauds Mogaji Funmilayo for donating modern toilet facility 

Chairman, Ibadan South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Ogundeji Teslim Adekunle, has commended a Lagos-based legal practitioner and Mogaji of Afami Compound, Chief Adekunle Funmilayo, for donating a modern toilet facility to the Kobomoje community in Ibadan, Oyo State

Ogundeji, who officially commissioned the project, described it as a landmark contribution to grassroots development, noting that while government continued to work hard to deliver basic infrastructure, individual and community-driven projects remained crucial to bridging gaps in public service delivery.

The LCDA boss, while expressing appreciation for the kind gesture, however, called on residents of Afami Compound and the entire Kobomoje community to maintain the facility and use it responsibly to enable it serve generations.

“This is a shining example of selfless leadership. Government alone cannot provide all the needs of our people, which is why we are grateful for initiatives like this. I call on residents of Afami Compound and the entire Kobomoje community to maintain this facility and use it responsibly so it can serve generations,” he said.

The donor, Chief Funmilayo, in his remark, noted that the project was part of the promises he made upon his installation as Mogaji of Afami Compound.

He recalled that one of his first steps was the sinking of a well for the community, which provided access to clean water, assuring residents that his contributions would not stop with the toilet facility.

According to him, his next move is to sponsor the examination fees of brilliant but indigent students from Afami Compound, saying that the gesture aimed at empowering the younger generation through education.

The commissioning ceremony drew a host of dignitaries, including Mogaji Sakiru Adeola of Ekolo Compound, Mogaji Ogunkeye Alagbede, Baale Asimiyu Balogun, Chief Saliu Yusuf, among others, who all commended Chief Funmilayo’s initiative, describing it as a model for other community leaders to emulate.

Residents, who also spoke, expressed joy at the project, noting that the modern facility would help promote better hygiene, healthier living, and a cleaner environment in the densely populated Kobomoje area.

