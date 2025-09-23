Katsina councillor faces petition over alleged abuse of naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been petitioned over an alleged violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act by the Councillor of Doro Ward in Bindawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The petition, signed by Dr Sani Ahmad of Abuja, accused the Councillor of spraying and mishandling Naira notes during a recent social event.

According to Dr Ahmad, the act was carried out openly in the presence of witnesses and recorded evidence.

Citing Section 21 of the CBN Act, 2007, the petitioner reminded the EFCC that tampering with the national currency is a criminal offence.

The law prohibits spraying, mutilating, or defacing the Naira, with offenders liable on conviction to a fine of at least N50,000, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

“The Councillor, who as a public officer is expected to lead by example, disregarded this law by spraying and mishandling the Naira. Such actions send the wrong message to young people and undermine respect for our national currency,” the petition stated.

Dr Ahmad urged the EFCC to probe the matter, prosecute the Councillor if found guilty, and use the case as a reminder to other public officials about the need to respect the country’s financial laws.

He further expressed his willingness to cooperate with investigators, stressing that the petition was submitted in good faith to protect the dignity of Nigeria’s legal system and safeguard the value of the Naira.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE