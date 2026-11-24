The Benue State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Veronica Garba, on Tuesday commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his support and commitment to the security and welfare of the scheme in the state.

Garba gave the commendation during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course for corps members deployed to the state, including those dislodged from the Federal Capital Territory.

The ceremony was held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

According to the state coordinator, Governor Alia has consistently provided adequate security for corps members posted to the state while improving their welfare.

Garba said, “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyaccinth Iorlem Alia for consistently providing an enabling environment for the successful conduct of orientation courses and other NYSC activities in the state since the inception of his administration”.

She, however, charged the corps members to respect the traditions and cultures of their host communities, integrate positively into their new environments and make meaningful contributions that would leave lasting and positive impressions.

Garba also urged the corps members to put into practice the values, lessons and training acquired during the orientation course, particularly the skills acquired through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

She said, “As you go to your primary assignment, ensure you put into practice the values and lessons learnt during the orientation camp.

“I encourage you to also put into practice the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program which can enhance your self-development, employability and income generation.

A total of 1,608 corps members were posted to the state for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II.