The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has explained why he opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election bid in 2015, claiming that the former leader ignored a prophetic message that could have secured his second term in office.

Mbaka made the disclosure while addressing members of his congregation in a video circulating on social media, saying Jonathan was a close friend but failed to heed a message he claimed to have received through the Holy Spirit.

The Catholic priest and gospel singer maintained that Jonathan would have won the 2015 presidential election if he had acted on the instructions he said were communicated to him through the Adoration Ministry.

According to Mbaka, he had privately informed the former President of what he needed to do to secure victory at the polls, but Jonathan allegedly refused to follow the advice.

“Jonathan himself, as the president, wouldn’t have lost his second tenure. They’ll be saying, ‘Mbaka why, Mbaka why’; do they know what happened?

“Jonathan was my tight friend. If Jonathan listened to me and did what the Holy Spirit asked him to do, he would have come back.

“He disobeyed the voice from the adoration altar. That was why he lost the election. God used me and gave Jonathan’s leadership the secret of coming back.

“It was when he disobeyed the voice of God that I said we have moved from good luck to bad luck. They don’t understand,” Mbaka said.

His latest comments have revived memories of the controversy surrounding his public criticism of Jonathan shortly before the 2015 general election.

In December 2014, the cleric delivered a message at the Adoration Ministry in which he criticised Jonathan’s administration and called for a change of leadership, a position that attracted widespread political attention and controversy ahead of the election.